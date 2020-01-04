|
|
Herbert Edwin Emmart, 71 of Lecanto and long-time resident of Crystal River, FL passed away Sunday December 29, 2019. He was born August 9, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Vivian May and Hobart Emmart.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers James Lee Emmart and Richard William Emmart.
He is survived by sisters Elizabeth Vivian Audus (Jerry), LaVonne Douville Buta, brothers Eugene Keith Emmart (Katie) and Peter Hugel (Joan), his children Robert Baker (Sandy), Kimberly Cameron (Mel) and Karen Grant (Colin), his grandchildren Jason, Christopher, Tyler, Kelly and Katherine, his great-grandchildren Ryan and Kylie and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020