Herbert Norman Baker of Lecanto, FL passed away at his home on June 17, 2020 at the age of 96. Herbert was born in Jackson, MI on November 1, 1923 to the late Herbert John and Florence Marie (Cuff) Baker. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy and was a Veteran of World War II. He served for 3 years and was stationed in the South Pacific.
Upon his return home, he married Elaine (Buseth) with whom he shared 74 years of loving marriage. Herbert and Elaine moved to St. Petersburg, FL where he developed his business, the Herb Baker Construction Company. They had 3 wonderful children: Laurene Bunn and Marcia Mills, both of South Carolina, and Bruce Gombrelli, who currently resides in California with his wife, Stephanie.
In 1976, Herbert and his family relocated to Gunnison, CO where he continued working in the construction business. After 8 years of living in Colorado, they returned to Florida and settled in Citrus County where he again continued his construction business. His wife Elaine Baker is a pianist and organist who teaches piano privately. Herb was an avid hunter and golfer who enjoyed the outdoors immensely. After retirement, his greatest joy was working in his yard. He was deeply saddened when his health would no longer allow him to continue his gardening and landscaping.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by 2 granddaughters and 4 great grandchildren who all reside in South Carolina. Herb was the oldest of 4 children and is survived by siblings: David Baker of Texas, Betty Witham of Arkansas and Belva Soper of Michigan.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by the Reverend Tom Beaverson of the First Lutheran Church of Inverness. A committal service will take place the following day on Tuesday, June 23 at 10:00 AM at Florida National Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered by Floral City VFW #7122 Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, Fl.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Upon his return home, he married Elaine (Buseth) with whom he shared 74 years of loving marriage. Herbert and Elaine moved to St. Petersburg, FL where he developed his business, the Herb Baker Construction Company. They had 3 wonderful children: Laurene Bunn and Marcia Mills, both of South Carolina, and Bruce Gombrelli, who currently resides in California with his wife, Stephanie.
In 1976, Herbert and his family relocated to Gunnison, CO where he continued working in the construction business. After 8 years of living in Colorado, they returned to Florida and settled in Citrus County where he again continued his construction business. His wife Elaine Baker is a pianist and organist who teaches piano privately. Herb was an avid hunter and golfer who enjoyed the outdoors immensely. After retirement, his greatest joy was working in his yard. He was deeply saddened when his health would no longer allow him to continue his gardening and landscaping.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by 2 granddaughters and 4 great grandchildren who all reside in South Carolina. Herb was the oldest of 4 children and is survived by siblings: David Baker of Texas, Betty Witham of Arkansas and Belva Soper of Michigan.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by the Reverend Tom Beaverson of the First Lutheran Church of Inverness. A committal service will take place the following day on Tuesday, June 23 at 10:00 AM at Florida National Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered by Floral City VFW #7122 Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, Fl.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.