Howard Eugene Patrick
1966 - 2020
Howard Eugene Patrick, 54 of Crystal River passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Charlotte, Michigan. He was born April 12, 1966 in Davy, West Virginia and was a 50 year resident of Crystal River. Howard was an Evangelist and a private business owner in the financial industry. He proudly served our country in the US Air Force at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.
He was of the Pentecostal faith and was a member of Joy and Praise Fellowship of Beverly Hills, Florida and Celebration Church in Charlotte, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by Howard "Red" and Melba Worthington, uncle Thomas Patrick and cousin Michael Patrick. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife Stacey L. Patrick, his mother Iris L. Patrick, his father Eulon V. Patrick, his sons Howard E. Patrick II and Zachary A. Richert, his daughters Heather N. Serafini and Chloe J. Storman, his brothers Eulon V. Patrick and Terry L. Patrick, his grandchildren Zoe Storman, Mason Storman, Alexander Michael Patrick, Brook-Lynn Patrick, Zane Richert, Zayden Richert, Jocelyn Serafini and Adalyn Martin.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Eddie Padgett at 11 AM on Friday October 30th at Joy and Praise Fellowship Church 6670 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, Florida 34465. A graveside service with military honors rendered by the US Air Force and American Legion Post 155 Honor Guards will follow at 1:30 PM in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Joy and Praise Fellowship Church
OCT
30
Graveside service
01:30 PM
US Air Force and American Legion Post 155
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
