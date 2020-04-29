|
|
Howard A. Peters, 93, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Sunflower Springs Assisted Living in Homosassa, FL. A native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, he was born May 5, 1926 to Henry A. and Lydia A. (Heuwinkel) Peters, one of six children.
Howard honorably and proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1946 to 1948 as an Electronics Technician attaining the rank of Second Class Petty Officer, serving aboard the U.S.S. Fort Marion.
Howard married the former Deloria Mae Steinhauer in his native Council Bluffs, Iowa on Dec. 31, 1948, sharing nearly 72 years of marriage. Mr. Peters earned his Doctorate in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1964, and was a member of their Graduating Class of 1965. Howard and Deloria moved to Amherst, MA in November of 1964. At that time Howard was hired as director of Environmental health and Safety for the University of Mass., a position he held for 3 years, at which time he became an Associate Professor in Public Health at the University of Mass.
Later he was awarded tenure and made a full Professor. Howard retired from UMass in August of 1990. The year he retired he was chosen by the student body for the "Teacher of the Year" award. Howard also taught classes at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina while a student at the U of NC, and at Mass Medical School in Worcester, Ma. Howard and Deloria moved from Amherst, MA to Homosassa in 1991.
Mr Peters was a member of the United Church of Christ. Howard enjoyed reading periodicals, working on projects in his wood shop, and traveling to Disney each year and visiting friends and family. Howard's ideal day would be: breakfast at Luigi's, spending time at Homosassa public library, joining friends for dinner, then falling asleep watching his favorite shows on TV.
In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his five siblings: Helen Peters, Lenora Ellinghausen (husband Walter), Lorene Keever (husband Jack), Ervin Peters (wife Barbara) and Herbert Peters, all formerly of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Howard is survived by 3 children and 5 grandchildren: Dr. Claudia A. Peters of Sylva, N. Carolina with husband Salvatore Carbonetto (divorced) and their 3 children, Peter Carbonetto and wife Ann, their child Bernadine living in Chicago, IL; Augie Carbonetto and wife Megan with children Avelyn and Bernadette of Vancouver, B.C. Canada, and Lenora and Darren Heck of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Alan Peters and wife Paula of Homosassa Fl and their son Lloyd Peters of Peabody, Ma. and Carol D. Peters-Wagnon and husband Mike of Richardson, TX with daughter Carolynn and Dillon Bocanegra of Oak Point, TX. Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilder funeral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020