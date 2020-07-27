Howard Schiffhauer, 82 of Hernando, FL passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident. He was born in New Jersey and came to this area 15 years ago from Kissimmee, FL.

Howard was a retired Crane Operator by trade and was a member of the First Christian Church of Inverness. He enjoyed Kyaking, Biking, Motor Homes and was known to be friendly and kind to others, always able to share in conversation with anyone.

His fond memory will live on in the hearts of his dear family including his loving wife Carol Schiffhauer, sons Howie Schiffhauer, Michael Schiffhauer and wife Holly, daughters Debbie Schiffhauer, Sharon Barrett and daughter-in-law Cathy Schiffhauer, grandchildren Kenny Barrett and wife Paula, Kira and Katrina Smith, Katie Barrett, Shelly, Hannah, Abel, Bram and Asa Schiffhauer, great grandchildren Bryce, Summer and Brantley.

A celebration of life for Howard will take place at 2:00 PM Friday July 31st at the First Christian Church 2018 Colonade Street Inverness, FL 34453. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River assisted the family with arrangements.

