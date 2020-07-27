1/1
Howard Schiffhauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Schiffhauer, 82 of Hernando, FL passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident. He was born in New Jersey and came to this area 15 years ago from Kissimmee, FL.
Howard was a retired Crane Operator by trade and was a member of the First Christian Church of Inverness. He enjoyed Kyaking, Biking, Motor Homes and was known to be friendly and kind to others, always able to share in conversation with anyone.
His fond memory will live on in the hearts of his dear family including his loving wife Carol Schiffhauer, sons Howie Schiffhauer, Michael Schiffhauer and wife Holly, daughters Debbie Schiffhauer, Sharon Barrett and daughter-in-law Cathy Schiffhauer, grandchildren Kenny Barrett and wife Paula, Kira and Katrina Smith, Katie Barrett, Shelly, Hannah, Abel, Bram and Asa Schiffhauer, great grandchildren Bryce, Summer and Brantley.
A celebration of life for Howard will take place at 2:00 PM Friday July 31st at the First Christian Church 2018 Colonade Street Inverness, FL 34453. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River assisted the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
First Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved