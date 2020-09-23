Hugh "Gene" Young of Homosassa, FL passed away September 17, 2020 in the loving care of Vitas Hospice and his family. He was born on June 26, 1937 to James Young and Sarah (Moody) Young. He moved to Citrus County in 1999 and lived previously in Ocala, FL for more than 30 years. Gene joined the Navy when he was 19 and served for 4 years, settling in Atlanta, GA before moving to Ocala. Gene and his wife Jane owned and operated a floor covering and design firm for 18 years before retiring. They also owned "Paso del Rey", their farm in Ocala where they raised and trained Peruvian Paso horses. He was active over the years in Jaycees, Elks Club and Marion County Home Builders Association. He was a long distance runner, and restored many vintage thunderbirds. He also enjoyed boating, golf and his second home in North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by 3 sisters and one brother. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Jane D. Young; son Hugh G. Young, Jr. of Ormond Beach, FL, daughter Cheryl A. Young of Ocala, FL, son Barry G. Young of Ocala, FL, daughter Elizabeth Young of Ocala, FL, daughter Alexandra Sagendorf of Ocala, FL and son James R. Kime of Homosassa, FL; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-

grandchildren. He also has one surviving brother, James Young of GA. A private interment will take place at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL in the near future. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL in charge of cremation.

