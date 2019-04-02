|
|
Hunter Wayne Taskey, 23, of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina passed away March 24, 2019. He was born October 11, 1995 in Greenfield, Massachusetts and flourished in Citrus County, Florida. Hunter served our country as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, and was a recipient of the Sea Deployment Ribbon, Korean Defense Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and received the Rifle Expert Badge twice. Some of his favorite hobbies were fishing, hiking, carpentry, photography, and gardening. He is survived by his wife Jessica Taskey, parents, Jeffrey and Denise Taskey, and his sister Allison Taskey. The family will receive friends on Friday April 5th 2019 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm and a service being held at 5:00pm at Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory 1901 SE US Hwy 19 Crystal River, Florida 34429. A reception will follow at the Foursquare Gospel Church located at 1160 North Dunkenfield Avenue Crystal River, Florida 34429. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2019