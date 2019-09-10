|
Ida Mae Carroll, 94, of Crystal River, passed away at home on Thursday, September 5, 2019, after a long illness. She was under the loving care of family, Hospice and her faithful caregivers. Ida Mae was born in Hernando, Florida on December 10, 1924, the seventh of nine children of Bascum L. Strange and Bertha Catherine Lee.
She was a lifelong resident of Citrus County. She attended Hernando School through the eighth grade and was valedictorian of her class. She graduated from Citrus High School in Inverness in 1943.
Ida Mae began her working career as a bookkeeper at the phosphate mine where her Father was the supervisor.
She married James F. Croft, Sr. of Hernando and they were blessed with four children. She later married Adrian T. (A.T.) Carroll. She and A.T. worked together to build a successful road construction company until their retirement in 1979.
In addition to her parents and her eight siblings, she was preceded in death by former husband, James Croft (16 years) and her husband A.T. Carroll (55 years); sons Francis Croft, Cleve Croft, John Carroll, Richard Carroll; daughter Peggy Carroll, daughter-in-law Marion Carroll, son-in-law Ray Crippen and grandson Travis Carroll.
Mrs. Carroll is survived by daughters: Elsie Crippen of Ocala and Bertha Stanley (Stephen) of Apalachicola; daughter-in-law, Vikki Croft of Inverness and son-in-law Larry Hartman of Floral City; grandchildren Heather Wylie (Doug), Tracey Cray (David), Levi Stanley, Luke Stanley, Chuck Croft (Darla), Ben Croft (Katrina), Stewart Carroll (Terri), Michele Beckwith (Gerald), Michael Hartman (Kathryn), Jared Hartman (Jennifer); great grandchildren: Tyler Bembry, Tab Morris (Shannon), Jack Stanley, Will Stanley, Jenna Beck, Olivia Croft, J.W. Croft, Jaxson Croft, C.J. Carroll (Courtney), Dylan Carroll, Justin Carroll (Kelsey), Savannah Beckwith, Trevor Beckwith, Charalyn Morgan (Harrison), Michael Hartman II, Elaina Hartman and Ty Carroll; great-great grandchildren: Remy Morris, Rainslee Morris, Aria Carroll, Mia Carroll, Remington Carroll, Connor Carroll and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to recognize the caregivers who attended both A. T. and Ida Mae with such faithfulness and loving care. These Angels made it possible for them to remain in their home in Ozello that they both loved so much. Much love goes to Katie Buckridge, Janet Hannold and Sherry Wise. The family will be forever grateful for their loving care.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes, 501 West Main Street. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Inverness. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019