Ida Mae Mitchell

Ida Mae Mitchell passed away on February 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held on March 2, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. James Baptist Church, 421 E Southland Ave., Bushnell, FL. Rev. Jermaine Gordon, Pastor.
Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svc., Inc. 352-563-
1394.
Funeral Home
New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home
713 Ne 5Th Ter
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 563-1394
Funeral Home Details
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019
