Service Information
Calling hours
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Regina Coeli Church
Rte. 9
Hyde Park , NY

Beverly Hills, FL - Irene C. Grbich, 91, a Florida resident for over thirty years and formerly of Wappinger Falls, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Florida.

Born in Poughkeepsie on May 16, 1928 to the late John G. Danko Sr., and Amelia M. Wawrzonek Danko.

A member of the New York State Teacher's Association, Mrs. Grbich was a Math Teacher at Ketcham High School in Wappinger Falls for many years until her retirement.

She was a communicant of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, FL.

Irene was predeceased by two husbands. On July 4, 1946, she married Chester P. Malinowski, he predeceased her on July 24, 1987, and on January 28, 1989, she married Stephen Grbich, he predeceased her on May 7, 2010.

In addition to her husbands, she was also predeceased by a son, Chester S. Malinowski on December 30, 1971.

Survivors include her three siblings, Jane Widas and husband, Robert, of Hyde Park, John Danko and wife, Anne, of Stanfordville, and Dennis Danko and wife, Lynn, of Estero, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday, February 26th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Michael Morris at 10 AM, Thursday, February 27th at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.

