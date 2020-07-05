Irene DiLorenzo at the age of 104, of Littleton, Colorado, formerly of Beverly Hills, Florida. She passed away peacefully on the Morning of June 24, 2020 after a short illness. Irene was born in The Bronx, New York on December 15, 1915 to Antonio Pucci and Chiara Pucci (nee Ragni). She had two brothers Joseph and Alfred. She and her husband Henry raised two boys Henry and Neil in New York while working in clothing sales.
She loved to entertain and take care of family and friends, as she was an amazing cook. She was physically active as she loved to swim, dance and participate in many other indoor and outdoor activities. She was active with her husband who was an artist in the Citrus Art League and the Beverly Hills Art Group. She also loved to travel with friends and family and traveled throughout the United States as well as trips to Europe and Asia.
Upon retirement she moved to Beverly Hills with her husband Henry. On her 100th birthday she sold her house in Beverly Hills and moved to Colorado with her son Neil and his family. A year ago, she fell, fractured some bones and hadn't ever been able to regain her normal life style as she has spent the last year in rehab and a nursing home.
She is predeceased by her husband Henry of 73 years, and leaves behind two sons Henry, (Marion, deceased) and Neil and his wife Michelle. She has 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and 2, twins on the way. Her last great grandchild is 4 months old and was named after her husband Henry. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including children of their childhood friends.
A private burial will be on July 7th at 11:00am at Ferro Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills, Florida where she will be laid to rest next to her husband and numerous friends. Because of covid 19 a memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorial Contributions may be made to Denver Hospice 501 S Cherry St, suite 700, Denver, CO 80246 or to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 6 Roosevelt Blvd, Beverly Hills, Florida 34465.
