Irene Ursula Huys, 96, of Homosassa, FL., passed away on Wed., July 31, 2019 at Diamond Ridge Health and Rehab Center in Lecanto, FL.
A native of Brooklyn, NY, Irene was born July 12, 1923 to Vincent and Helen (Rudowski) Overzat. Mrs. Huys was employed for many years by Mercantile Stores, Inc. of New York, NY and retired as Secretary to the Chairman of the Board. Irene moved here in 1983 from Mineola, L.I., NY and was of the Roman Catholic faith.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Stanley Huys, on Feb. 16, 2012 and all of her siblings, including brother Robert and sister Ursula. She is survived by her son James Huys (wife Edith), grandchildren Christopher Huys(wife Jan), James Huys (wife Laura) and Christina Bennis (husband James); great grandchildren Eddie, Bailey, Nick, Zachary and Gabriel and a niece, Barbara. Friends will be received at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL on Sun., Aug. 11, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. from St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church in Homosassa with Fr. Joy Colina, Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Irene's name to St. Jude's Children's Reasearch Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donate online at stjude.org/donate www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019