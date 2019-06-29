Irene Malinowski Kopin, 81 of Homosassa, FL went to eternal peace on Tuesday June 25, 2019. Irene was born on Monday January 3, 1938 in Carteret, NJ to Mr. and Mrs. Constantine Malinowski. She graduated Carteret High School in 1955 and in her younger years through her 70's,

Irene was a pioneer among Female Competition Shooters in addition to being a Life Member of the IHMSA. While raising a family with Joe she started a job in the Banking industry that led to a 32 year career and she retired as an assistant Branch Manager. After selling their home and moving south to enjoy the Jersey Shore life for a few years, they chose to go west and lived in Nevada and Arizona where the Shooting and weather were perfect. But soon Florida and Disney were calling and they settled into Homosassa, FL for their final home to enjoy Shooting, Mickey Mouse and a gambling trip or two. During these years Irene and Joe volunteered for many causes within their Church and Community. Irene was a Catholic her whole life and had faith and no fear of death.

She was preceded in death by her parents Constantine and Susie Malinowski, father and mother-in-law Joseph and Pauline Kopin, Sr., sisters; Helen Magner and Sally Paul, brothers; Albin, Walter and Joseph Malinowski, brother-in-law Dennis Kopin (Arlene) and sister-in-law Frances "Babe" Coanshock (George). She is survived by her husband "Her Guy" of 59 years Joseph Kopin, Jr., sons; Joseph Kopin, III and wife Donna, and Ret. Det Sgt. Douglas Kopin and wife Jeri LaMorte-Kopin, a granddaughter Ret. USN Chief ShannunLaMorte-Lewis and husband R.J. Lewis, III, and a great grandson River Martin of Indiana, a sister Theresa Rudyk, and many beloved nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday July 2nd at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 7040 S Suncoast Blvd. Homosassa, FL, with Father J. Glenn Diaz as Celebrant. Interment will be private at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. If so desired, the family is requesting memorial donation be directed to: We R One Non Profit, 414 Sunset Circle North, Ellenton, FL 34222. Arrangements are being provided to the family by Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.

