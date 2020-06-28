Irene M. Nunes
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Mae Nunes, 87, of Inverness, FL passed away at her residence on June 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Boston, MA on July 26, 1932 to the late Kenneth and Violet (Anderson) Wilder. Irene was a Registered Nurse and arrived in this area in 1989, coming from Connecticut. She was Baptist by faith. Irene enjoyed golfing, photography, sewing, and camping.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Joseph Nunes in 2012, one son, Paul Nunes in 2001 and one daughter, Nancy Buebendorf in 2018. Survivors include her children Joseph Nunes, Jr. and his wife Susan of Inverness, Diane Kearns and her husband Patrick of Southbury, CT; brother Kenneth Wilder, Jr. of Spring City, PA, and sister Priscilla Dais and her husband Earle of Rehoboth, MA; 6 grandchildren and 4 great children.
A Celebration of Life Service for Irene is scheduled for Friday, July 3, 11:00 A.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness with Pastor Kevin Ballard of Calvary Chapel officiating. Irene will be laid to rest with her husband Joseph at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. at a later date.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved