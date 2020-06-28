Irene Mae Nunes, 87, of Inverness, FL passed away at her residence on June 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Boston, MA on July 26, 1932 to the late Kenneth and Violet (Anderson) Wilder. Irene was a Registered Nurse and arrived in this area in 1989, coming from Connecticut. She was Baptist by faith. Irene enjoyed golfing, photography, sewing, and camping.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Joseph Nunes in 2012, one son, Paul Nunes in 2001 and one daughter, Nancy Buebendorf in 2018. Survivors include her children Joseph Nunes, Jr. and his wife Susan of Inverness, Diane Kearns and her husband Patrick of Southbury, CT; brother Kenneth Wilder, Jr. of Spring City, PA, and sister Priscilla Dais and her husband Earle of Rehoboth, MA; 6 grandchildren and 4 great children.
A Celebration of Life Service for Irene is scheduled for Friday, July 3, 11:00 A.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness with Pastor Kevin Ballard of Calvary Chapel officiating. Irene will be laid to rest with her husband Joseph at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.