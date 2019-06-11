Irene E. Priger Ryan, of Homosassa, FL, passed away suddenly on Wed., June 5, 2019 at her home.

Born in Astoria, Queens, NY and raised in Bellmore, L.I., NY, she was to John and Elizabeth (Poljak) Priger, one of five children. Irene graduated from WC Mepham High School in Bellmore, NY in 1951, and went on to business school. Her education led her to a number of administrative assistant positions during her career in the insurance industry, including Mass Mutual Life, and two local businesses on Long Island; an electrical contracting firm and a real estate firm.

Mrs. Ryan moved to Homosassa from North Bellmore, NY in 1997 and was a devoted and faithful parishioner of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church in Homosassa, through which she held a membership in The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. She also became involved in many other organizations, including Women of Sugarmill Woods, Daystar Life Center, Meals on Wheels; for whom she was a longtime volunteer, and the Red Hat Society. In addition to being an avid reader and belonging to many book clubs, Irene enjoyed going for walks with her beloved husband of 55 years, Joseph, whom she married on Dec. 28, 1963, and going to the beach and spending time around her swimming pool. Mrs. Ryan also loved spending time with her family and friends and decorating her home.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her brother Joel Priger, formerly of Ocala, FL and sister Gladys Priger Alexander, formerly of Merrick, NY. In addition to her loving husband Joseph P. Ryan of Homosassa, FL, Irene is survived by her children Kathleen Ryan (partner Tracy Noren), Point Lookout, NY; Pamela Leonard, West Hartford, CT and Christopher Ryan (wife Catherine Basel Ryan), Garden City, NY; grandchildren Ryan, Meghan, Sean and Aiden Leonard, all of West Hartford, CT; Matthew and James Ryan, both of Garden City, NY; brother Raymond Priger (wife Dorothy), Houston TX and sister Valerie Priger Skelly (husband Jack), Bellmore, NY; sister-in-law Loretta Priger of Ocala, FL; many beloved sisters and brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and held at a later date under the trust of Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Irene's name to either Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center at mskcc.org or at stjud.org.