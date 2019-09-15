Irving A Ewell (2/25/1935 - 8/30/2019)
Irving A Ewell, 84, of Homosassa, formerly of Abington MA, passed away Friday August 30, 2019 at Hospice House after a brief illness. Irving was the son of the late Roy L and Catherine (Corcoran) Ewell. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Judith (Pelrine). He is survived by his sister Patricia Holmes, his children John (Bonnie), Robert, Joan, Roy (Denise), his grandchildren Lillian Ewell, Sean Ewell, Joseph Katusich, Jessica Katusich and Skyler Crawford. He was active for many years boating with the Power Squadron both in MA and in Crystal River, FL. He was a life member of the Marshfield Yacht Club, and a member at the Braintree Rifle and Pistol club. The Family will have a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to the .
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019