Iva Marie Billick, 70 of Beverly Hills, Florida passed away peacefully with her husband by her side and her two daughters at her bedside holding her hands under the loving care of HPH Hospice on Sunday evening May 19th 2019. Mrs. Billick was born July 24, 1948 in Cold Springs, Pennsylvania to the late Perry and Leona Lent. Mrs. Iva Billick was a Be-You-ti-ful, caring, strong, amazing person. She loved spending time with her family, traveling (especially cruises), her "Bling" and chatting with everyone. Iva enjoyed being around people and that's what she was, a people person. Her smile said it all!

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Perry Lent, Ida Jenkins, Beverly Jenkins, and her great grandson Hayden. She is survived by her husband of 44 years George Billick, her children, Dawn (Henry) Bass of Homosassa, Tami (Tim) Varley of Beverly Hills, Ted (Joelyn) Kit of Lecanto, Donald Billick of Lecanto, and David Billick of Homosassa, 12 Grandchildren, Amanda (Jon Waldron) Bass, Logan Billick, Rylee Kit, Hannah Varley, Donnie Billick, Sarah Billick, Tiffany Billick, Rachel Billick, BriaunaLaPointe, Zachery Gaffney, Dennis Hughes, and Megan Billick, 6 1/2 Great Grandchildren, Bradley, Abigail, Lindy, Tyler, Bryar, Jayce, and one on the way, and many nieces and nephews. She will be reunited with her parents @ Bolkcom Cemetery in Wayne County, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary