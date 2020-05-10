|
Jack George Hansen, 86, of Crystal River, Florida passed away May 5, 2020. He was born March 30, 1934 in St Paul, Minnesota to the late Randolph and Valborg Hansen. A great man passed peacefully today. Our Papa, "Jack Hansen." There was no one like our Dad, Papa, Poppy, and of course Sandbagger.
He was funny, and a great sales person. He was a second dad/grandpa to many, many people. When he played hard, he played hard and had a good time at it. He was a grand golfer (golfed all over the world and won a local tournament or two (ha ha)) known as Jack George, the great golfer. He was a good bowler and had bowled several 299/300 games, won several tournaments in skeet shooter, along with his vast knowledge of guns, downhill skier, drag car racer, played a lot of card games, just about anything he did, he was grand at.
He was in the 7th Infantry, Seven Steps to Hell Unit, while in Germany during the Korean War. He was a member of the Mesa County Sheriff Rescue squad. He had great stories about hunting, fishing and camping, and all of the things he would do in his younger years. He had a great sense of humor and laughter. He was a hard worker and could work the younger guys into the ground.
Talk about a talker! He loved to talk to people and in turn they loved to talk to him. He had a passion for playing all card games, we all said (jokingly) cheated at cards, and heloved to playtricks with cards. The "jobs" he had were as colorful as he was, a bakery supplier (retired), worked on a sheep ranch (for fun?!), sold RV's and boats, Mesa County Sheriff Rescue (which he loved), worked at Blue Mesa Ranch, flea market selling (one of his joys, because he could talk to people). We always said he could sell ice cubes to Eskimos!
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Teresa Hansenwhom he met in London, England and Five children (Jackie, Allan, Michael, Carol Jean and Gary), later along with 7 grandchildren (Ericka, Chelby, Spike, Ashlee, Jack, Jeremy and Joshua) and three (plus one on the way) great grandchildren (Aleks, Rayne and Olivia). In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Allan Hansen.
Today a wonderful husband, dad (2nd dad and grandpa to some), and a great friend has passed. He will be truly missed. May God bless him and hold him gently in his hand.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name at any Hospice of your choice or at Vitas Hospice P.O. Box 1330 Lecanto, Florida 34460. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 10, 2020