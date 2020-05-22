Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Gobin. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 9:00 AM Crystal River United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jack was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Born September 17, 1924 in Hartford, CT to Sidney & Margaret (Hoffner) Gobin, he graduated from Thomaston High School in 1942.

He enlisted in the Army Air Force in February, 1943 and served until 1945 with the 8th Air Force, 100th Bomb Group at Thorpes-Abbot, England.

He was awarded the European Theater of Operations medal with five battle stars, the Air medal with 3 oak leaf clusters and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was employed for 38 years at the Hallden Machine Co. in Thomaston, CT and Anniston, AL, first as a machinist and retiring as a plant manager. He retired to Beverly Hills, FL and then made his home in Crystal River.

Married Evelyn Lundberg (deceased) in 1943 and celebrated 69 years together. Beloved father of four children, he also leaves six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, many close friends and was loved by all of them. He was a member of the Crystal River United Methodist Church.

