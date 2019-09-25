Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Nahmias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack M. Nahmias


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack M. Nahmias Obituary
Jack M. Nahmias, 91, Inverness, Florida, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Arbor Trail Rehab & Nursing in Inverness. Jack was born in Rochester, New York on November 29, 1927 to the late Jack and Sarah (Davidow) Nahmias. He was a US Navy veteran, serving in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean areas during the end of WWII. He attended the University of Miami (Florida).
Jack was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Inverness. He worked for several years at American Machine and Foundry. Then he worked at Pratt Whitney Aircraft (United Technologies), for 34 years as a manufacturing engineer, before retiring to Inverness, FL in 1991. He was enrolled in the United States Naval Memorial in Washington, DC., and was a charter member of the USS Little Rock Association and a member of the Allen Rawls Post #77, American Legion. Jack was an avid reader and accomplished photographer. He loved traveling, and was a supporter of many wildlife and environmental causes.
Jack is survived by his son, Gary, of San Antonio, TX, his brother, Charles Maddelena of West Haven, CT, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Janet, his mother and father and his step-father, Dominick Maddelena.
Funeral Services for Jack will be conducted on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM, from Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Fr. Claudius Mganga, of Our Lady of Fatima Church officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now