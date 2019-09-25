|
Jack M. Nahmias, 91, Inverness, Florida, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Arbor Trail Rehab & Nursing in Inverness. Jack was born in Rochester, New York on November 29, 1927 to the late Jack and Sarah (Davidow) Nahmias. He was a US Navy veteran, serving in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean areas during the end of WWII. He attended the University of Miami (Florida).
Jack was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Inverness. He worked for several years at American Machine and Foundry. Then he worked at Pratt Whitney Aircraft (United Technologies), for 34 years as a manufacturing engineer, before retiring to Inverness, FL in 1991. He was enrolled in the United States Naval Memorial in Washington, DC., and was a charter member of the USS Little Rock Association and a member of the Allen Rawls Post #77, American Legion. Jack was an avid reader and accomplished photographer. He loved traveling, and was a supporter of many wildlife and environmental causes.
Jack is survived by his son, Gary, of San Antonio, TX, his brother, Charles Maddelena of West Haven, CT, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Janet, his mother and father and his step-father, Dominick Maddelena.
Funeral Services for Jack will be conducted on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM, from Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Fr. Claudius Mganga, of Our Lady of Fatima Church officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019