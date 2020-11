Mr. Jack M. Ruffing, 86, of Ocala passed away at his home on October 26, 2020.

Jack was born in Altoona, PA , May 17, 1934 to Parents Edward and Fae Ruffing. Jack served in the US Air Force where he was a star athlete for the basketball and baseball teams.

Arrangements are under the National Cremation Society.



