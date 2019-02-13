The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Jack Marshall Hammon , age 77, of Hernando, Florida, will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Rev. Thomas Beaverson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until time of the service at the Chapel. Memorial Donations may be made to either s or . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.

Jack was born July 1, 1941 in Columbus, OH, son of Marshall and Helen (Hern) Hammon. He died February 5, 2019 in Inverness, FL after a lengthy illness. Jack was raised in Miami, FL and graduated from Southwest High School in 1959 and attended Florida State University on a football scholarship. Jack enlisted in the Navy and served 4 years honorably. In the 1960s Jack attended the Police Academy and worked for the Miami Police Department. Later in his career, he served part time as a U.S. Marshal and became a firefighter for Miami Beach Station 4 and retired after 25 years of service. After retirement Jack along with his late wife Bonnie moved to Citrus Hills, where he enjoyed his golf membership and traveling. And he continued to do so later with his fiance Carol.

Jack was also predeceased by his parents. He leaves behind Fiance Carol Rice, 2 Brothers: Richard and Dale Hammon, 3 children (from former wife Sonja): Charles, Darren and Suzanne Hammon, 2 Step Children: Rod A. (Cathy) Varner and Robin V. Drayman, 4 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary