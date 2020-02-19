Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678

Jack McKowen


1937 - 2020
Jack McKowen Obituary
Jack McKowen, 82 of Homosassa, FL passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020 at HPH Hospice in Lecanto, FL. He was born May 5, 1937 to Paul and Elizabeth McKowen and came to Florida 15 years ago from Pequonnock, NJ.
Mr. McKowen was a retired Operating Engineer and proudly served our country in the US Army. He was also a member of the US Coast Guard Auxillary. Jack was a member of the American Legion Post 155 and the VFW Post 8189. He attended the Homosassa United Methodist Church and belonged to the West Citrus Elks Lodge where he served on the Veterans Committee.
Jack was preceded in death by his daughter Nancy McKowen, three brothers Clyde, Joseph and George McKowen and his beloved pet Sadie. He is survived by his daughter Kathryn Edwards and companion Mark Grothe of Lake Worth, FL, brothers Robert McKowen and his fiance'e Gloria Krueger of Lincoln Park, NJ and Ronald McKowen and wife Edith of Fort Pierce, FL, grandchildren Erica Edwards-Litts and her husband Albert Litts, Joshua Edwards and Rachel Smith, great grandchildren Tyler Edwards, Aidan Litts, Connor and Jacob Knapp. Jack is also survived by his companion Joanne Hepner.
A celebration of life gathering will be held for Jack from 1 PM until 3:30 PM on Sunday February 23rd at the West Citrus Elks Lodge of Homosassa, FL. Graveside Services with military honors will follow on Monday February 24th at 1 PM at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Arrangements are under the care of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020
