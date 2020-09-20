1/
Jack Roland "Murf The Surf" Murphy
1937 - 2020
Jack "Murf The Surf" Roland Murphy, age 83, of Crystal River, FL, passed away September 12, 2020 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River, FL. Jack was born on May 26, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA to Jack Marshall and Ruth (Camp) Murphy. Jack was an Evangelist and was employed by Bill Glass Ministries for over 20 Years. He moved to Citrus County 20 years ago from Orlando, FL and was a member of Gulf to Lake Church in Crystal River.
Survived by his wife, Mary Catherine Murphy; three children, Shawn and his wife Evan Murphy, Michael and his wife Susan Murphy and David Collins; three grandchildren, Jordan Collins, Morgan Collins and Parker Collins.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and crematory in Lecanto, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
