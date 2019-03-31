Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jackie Lee (Jack) Keller, age 79, passed away March 22, 2019 at home. He was born in North Judson, Indiana on September 4, 1939. He was the 6th child of Goldie (Michaels) and Elmer Keller. He was raised in Indiana. He went into the Army where he always talked about being on the same base with Elvis Presley.

Jack moved to Clearwater, FL in the 70's where he started his business of major appliance repair service. He had a huge passion for racing and raced a Honda Odyssey at local tracks. He loved NASCAR. He retired in 1996.

He is predeceased by his parents; brothers: Bob, John and Jerry; sisters Vivian and Janice; the mother of his daughter (Anne Webb). He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 29 years, Sharon; his last brother, James; his son, Lee and mother of his son, Barbara; adopted son, Charlie Beetow (Laura); grandchildren: Courtney, Shelby and beloved grandson, Shane; great grandchildren Conner and Cali; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and a 3rd generation of nieces and nephews back in Indiana and Illinois; leaving behind many friends.

We will miss you Big Guy, you have taken our hearts with you.

Service will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on April 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements by McGan Cremation.

