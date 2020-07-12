1/
Jacqueline "Jackie" Dean
Jacqueline "Jackie" Dean died July 7 at Always There Adult Family Home Care in Crystal Oaks. She was born on Nov. 24, 1929, to Gladys and Clarence Noah and is survived by her husband Bill, son Brian and daughters Laura and Donna and nieces Amy, Lisa and Sara and many grand-nieces and nephews. She had two grand-daughters, Heather Dean and Maija Altmaier and a great-grandson, Walker Altmaier. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jim. Jackie and Bill have been married for 61 years. Jackie moved with her husband to Beverly Hills in 1992 from Woodstock, IL, where she was a 5th-grade teacher at Dean Street School.
Jackie loved to sing and she did so with church and community choirs, including The New Oratorio Singers of Crystal Lake, IL, which performed with The Chicago Symphony. She was active with the Friends of Central Ridge Library and the Friends of Citrus County Library System. All who knew her are blessed with her grace, humor and loyalty.
There will be no service. Please honor her with a gift to your favorite charity in her name.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
