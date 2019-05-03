Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline "Jackie" Hopkins. View Sign Service Information Wake 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Unity Church Of Christ Written in Heaven 317 North East 7th Avenue Crystal River , FL View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 3:00 PM Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church 2105 North Georgia Road Crystal River , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On August 24, 1950 Jacqueline Hopkins (Affectionately Known as Jackie) was born to Willie and Helen Hopkins in Crystal River.

She. Jacqueline attended the Local and public schools of Citrus county and was a graduate of Booker T. Washington of Inverness Florida, She furthered her education at Nova Southeastern University earning her Bachelor of Science. Jacqueline served as a teacher for the Citrus County school district, through her love and dedication to educating the youth, She Founded the Omega End-time Ministries Tutoring program, the children demonstrated mastery through this great program. Jacqueline served on the trustee board of the George Washington Carver Community Center.

Evangelist Jacqueline Hopkins was a faithful servant of God. She served her local church, Unity Church of Christ Written in heaven in many Capacities as well as her "District Church" The West Coast Diocese of the Churches of Christ Written in Heaven, where she served as the "District Mother".

Jacqueline was Preceeded in death by her Parents Willie Hopkins Sr. and Her Mother Helen Hopkins, 2 brothers Donald Hopkins, and Nelson Hopkins, Two Sisters Gertha Hopkins and Deborah Hopkins, One nephew Isaac Hopkins.

On April 27th, 2019 Jacqueline gained her wings to be with the Lord. She leaves to Cherish her memories. One Loving son, Marcus Sawyer of Crystal River Fl. Three Brothers Willie Hopkins Jr, of archer Fl. Presiding Elder Theodore ( Angelia) Hopkins Crystal River Fl. Elester Hopkins Gainesville Fl, One Sister In law Erma Hopkins ( Spring Hill) A special Niece Jeanitha (Micheal) Hopkins Ludd of Port Richey Fl. Best Friend Norma Jean Henry, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and friends.

Wake Services 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday May 3, at the Unity Church Of Christ Written in Heaven 317 North East 7th Avenue Crystal River

Funeral Services -Will be held at the Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church 2105 North Georgia Road Crystal River Fl. On Saturday May 4th 2019, at 3 p.m. Eulogist-Elder Jimmy Grimsley. Interment- Crystal Memorial Gardens Cemetery

Professional Services Entrusted To: J.T. Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel, 352 587-8080 "When You need us Most."

On August 24, 1950 Jacqueline Hopkins (Affectionately Known as Jackie) was born to Willie and Helen Hopkins in Crystal River.She. Jacqueline attended the Local and public schools of Citrus county and was a graduate of Booker T. Washington of Inverness Florida, She furthered her education at Nova Southeastern University earning her Bachelor of Science. Jacqueline served as a teacher for the Citrus County school district, through her love and dedication to educating the youth, She Founded the Omega End-time Ministries Tutoring program, the children demonstrated mastery through this great program. Jacqueline served on the trustee board of the George Washington Carver Community Center.Evangelist Jacqueline Hopkins was a faithful servant of God. She served her local church, Unity Church of Christ Written in heaven in many Capacities as well as her "District Church" The West Coast Diocese of the Churches of Christ Written in Heaven, where she served as the "District Mother".Jacqueline was Preceeded in death by her Parents Willie Hopkins Sr. and Her Mother Helen Hopkins, 2 brothers Donald Hopkins, and Nelson Hopkins, Two Sisters Gertha Hopkins and Deborah Hopkins, One nephew Isaac Hopkins.On April 27th, 2019 Jacqueline gained her wings to be with the Lord. She leaves to Cherish her memories. One Loving son, Marcus Sawyer of Crystal River Fl. Three Brothers Willie Hopkins Jr, of archer Fl. Presiding Elder Theodore ( Angelia) Hopkins Crystal River Fl. Elester Hopkins Gainesville Fl, One Sister In law Erma Hopkins ( Spring Hill) A special Niece Jeanitha (Micheal) Hopkins Ludd of Port Richey Fl. Best Friend Norma Jean Henry, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and friends.Wake Services 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday May 3, at the Unity Church Of Christ Written in Heaven 317 North East 7th Avenue Crystal RiverFuneral Services -Will be held at the Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church 2105 North Georgia Road Crystal River Fl. On Saturday May 4th 2019, at 3 p.m. Eulogist-Elder Jimmy Grimsley. Interment- Crystal Memorial Gardens CemeteryProfessional Services Entrusted To: J.T. Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services Macedonia Chapel, 352 587-8080 "When You need us Most." Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close