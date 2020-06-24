Jake X. Tyler, born Jake Tyler Warino, passed away March 24th, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the age of 28.
Jake was born May 10, 1991 in Marrero, Louisiana to Darlene Warino and grew up in Crystal River, Florida. He graduated from Crystal River High School in 2009. Jake moved from Crystal River in 2014 and never looked back, moving to Denver, Colorado and on a whim to Portland, Oregon where he resided until his death. He was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed hiking and photographing landscapes. Jake worked at the Portland International Airport which allowed him to fulfil his love of traveling. He was known for his free spirit, living without regret, and seizing the moment. He lived each day as if it were his last and loved to check items off his bucket list, such as running a marathon, traveling to Europe and Hawaii, and going skydiving, to name a few.
Jake leaves behind his mother Darlene, brother Nicholas (Emily) Ricca, and many beloved friends. A joint celebration of life will be held for Jake and Steven Sisk at the Plantation Inn in Crystal River on Sunday, June 28th, 2:30 to 7:00 pm.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 24, 2020.