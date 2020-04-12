Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jakob Reuter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jakob Reuter, 70 of Lecanto, Florida died on March 27, 2020. He was born in Horrem, Germany on July 8, 1949. He quickly became a world traveler at the tender age of 5 years old when his family immigrated to New Jersey. Jakob graduated from Hunterdon Central High School and had a short career at Hunterdon Medical Center.

Jakob held many interests over his lifetime, but especially loved the public library system and professional wrestling. From Hunterdon County, New Jersey to North Little Rock, Arkansas Jakob spent many hours in the library researching whatever topic that held his fancy. He would often make himself at home in the library, lounging for hours, reading and perusing the reference sections. He especially loved encyclopedias and world atlases. Jakob loved professional wrestling and followed it for many decades. He attended wrestling matches from Wildwood, New Jersey to Little Rock, Arkansas. All things wrestling interested him and he collected articles and books concerning his favorite wrestlers.

Although Jakob couldn't swim, he loved the water. He loved boating on the Homosassa River and the Gulf of Mexico with his family. He enjoyed watching dolphins and manatees cruising the canal at his Citrus County home.

Jakob spent the final decade of his life at the Brentwood Retirement Community in Lecanto, Florida. There he made many friends. He was very happy living independently and participating in the community events such as painting and fellowship with community members.

Jakob was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Reiner Reuter. He is survived by his sister Christa Riegen and brother Josef Reuter (Marlin). He is also survived by niece Christa Ubel (Bill), niece Lisa Hancock, nephew Duane Reuter (Rich), and nephew Mark Riegen (Tuesday).

Sign the guest book at

Jakob Reuter, 70 of Lecanto, Florida died on March 27, 2020. He was born in Horrem, Germany on July 8, 1949. He quickly became a world traveler at the tender age of 5 years old when his family immigrated to New Jersey. Jakob graduated from Hunterdon Central High School and had a short career at Hunterdon Medical Center.Jakob held many interests over his lifetime, but especially loved the public library system and professional wrestling. From Hunterdon County, New Jersey to North Little Rock, Arkansas Jakob spent many hours in the library researching whatever topic that held his fancy. He would often make himself at home in the library, lounging for hours, reading and perusing the reference sections. He especially loved encyclopedias and world atlases. Jakob loved professional wrestling and followed it for many decades. He attended wrestling matches from Wildwood, New Jersey to Little Rock, Arkansas. All things wrestling interested him and he collected articles and books concerning his favorite wrestlers.Although Jakob couldn't swim, he loved the water. He loved boating on the Homosassa River and the Gulf of Mexico with his family. He enjoyed watching dolphins and manatees cruising the canal at his Citrus County home.Jakob spent the final decade of his life at the Brentwood Retirement Community in Lecanto, Florida. There he made many friends. He was very happy living independently and participating in the community events such as painting and fellowship with community members.Jakob was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Reiner Reuter. He is survived by his sister Christa Riegen and brother Josef Reuter (Marlin). He is also survived by niece Christa Ubel (Bill), niece Lisa Hancock, nephew Duane Reuter (Rich), and nephew Mark Riegen (Tuesday).Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close