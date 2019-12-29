Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Hall Jr.


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Hall Jr. Obituary
James A. Hall, Jr 73 of Homosassa, FL passed away Friday December 27, 2019. He was born August 3, 1946 in New Rochelle, NY and came here 20 years ago from Yorktown Heights, NY. He was a retired Diesel Mechanic, enjoyed classic cars and was a member of the Citrus County Cruisers. He was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his wife Susan Hall of Homosassa, three sons Daniel and James Hall of Homosassa and Andrew Hall of Inverness, two sisters Nancy Hall of Homosassa and Jeanne Fritz and husband Allen of Tuckahoe, NY and a grandson Kendric Hall of Inverness.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday January 2nd at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River between the hours of 2PM to 4PM. Private cremation arrangements will follow under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now