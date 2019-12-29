|
|
James A. Hall, Jr 73 of Homosassa, FL passed away Friday December 27, 2019. He was born August 3, 1946 in New Rochelle, NY and came here 20 years ago from Yorktown Heights, NY. He was a retired Diesel Mechanic, enjoyed classic cars and was a member of the Citrus County Cruisers. He was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his wife Susan Hall of Homosassa, three sons Daniel and James Hall of Homosassa and Andrew Hall of Inverness, two sisters Nancy Hall of Homosassa and Jeanne Fritz and husband Allen of Tuckahoe, NY and a grandson Kendric Hall of Inverness.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday January 2nd at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River between the hours of 2PM to 4PM. Private cremation arrangements will follow under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019