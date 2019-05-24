Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
James A. McGregor, 83, of Homosassa, FL died on May 18, 2019 at Brentwood Nursing Home in Lecanto. James was born September 10, 1935 in New York, NY, son of James and Elizabeth McGregor. He served in the US Army in Korea. James was an engineer for Xerox. He was a member of the Masons and coached Little League Baseball and football for his boys. He also enjoyed gardening.
James is preceded in death by his son, Keith McGregor and sister, Patricia Taylor. Survivors include his three sons, James A McGregor of Stafford, VA, Glen McGregor and wife Shannon of Tampa, FL, and Dean McGregor and wife Maki of Sharpsburg, GA; lady friend, Paula Bentivegna of Homosassa, FL; seven grandchildren, Andrew McGregor of Richmond, VA, Bridget McGregor of Fredericksburg, VA, Mary Grace McGregor of Harrisonburg, VA, Alec McGregor of Tampa, FL, Maureen McGregor of Tampa, FL, Brandi McGregor of Cleveland, OH, and Donovan McGregor of Sharpsburg, GA; and great grandson, Cason Murray of Cleveland, OH. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 24, 2019
