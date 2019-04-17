Dr. James B. Kirkwood, Ph.D., 95, of Crystal River, FL passed away April 15, 2019 at home under the loving care of his wife, Shirley, and family.

He was born on January 24, 1924 to Clarence Alvin Kirkwood and Ruth Ellen (Jones) Kirkwood in a log cabin on a farm in western Kentucky.

Jim attended Fiddlebow Grade School and was the valedictorian of his class at Dalton High School. He earned a BS degree at Western Kentucky College and MS and PhD degrees from the University of Louisville. During World War II, Jim served three years in the US Air Force in the South Pacific and Japan. He spent two years as a high school principal and six years as a fishery biologist, followed by 11 years as a research biologist in Alaska leading research on salmon, shrimp and king crab. Prior to moving to Florida, Jim was Laboratory Director for Battelle Memorial Institute for eight years in Columbus, Ohio and Duxbury, Massachusetts.

A certified Professional Tennis Registry "Professional," Jim taught tennis for 35 years to disabled adults and all age groups in Georgia and Florida, including 15 years as the Director of Tennis at the Plantation Inn in Crystal River.

Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Ola (Hehl) Kirkwood, his parents, and his brother, Edward Ray Kirkwood, all from Hopkins County, KY.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Ann Parker-Kirkwood of Crystal River, FL; two nieces, Nancy Alphonso and Elizabeth Parris, both of Bowling Green, KY; and stepchildren Karen Susan Parker of North Canton, OH, David John Parker of The Woodlands, TX, Elizabeth Ann Parker-Hobba of Crystal River, FL, Stephan Michael Parker of Beverly Hills, FL; and many loving grandchildren, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Calling hours Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Crystal River, FL. Graveside military honors and Masonic tribute at Jim's final resting spot in Beulah Cemetery, Hopkins County, KY. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Baptist Church of Crystal River, FL, where Jim was a church deacon.

