Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Crystal River, FL
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Crystal River, FL
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kirkwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. James B. Kirkwood


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. James B. Kirkwood Obituary
Dr. James B. Kirkwood, Ph.D., 95, of Crystal River, FL passed away April 15, 2019 at home under the loving care of his wife, Shirley, and family.
He was born on January 24, 1924 to Clarence Alvin Kirkwood and Ruth Ellen (Jones) Kirkwood in a log cabin on a farm in western Kentucky.
Jim attended Fiddlebow Grade School and was the valedictorian of his class at Dalton High School. He earned a BS degree at Western Kentucky College and MS and PhD degrees from the University of Louisville. During World War II, Jim served three years in the US Air Force in the South Pacific and Japan. He spent two years as a high school principal and six years as a fishery biologist, followed by 11 years as a research biologist in Alaska leading research on salmon, shrimp and king crab. Prior to moving to Florida, Jim was Laboratory Director for Battelle Memorial Institute for eight years in Columbus, Ohio and Duxbury, Massachusetts.
A certified Professional Tennis Registry "Professional," Jim taught tennis for 35 years to disabled adults and all age groups in Georgia and Florida, including 15 years as the Director of Tennis at the Plantation Inn in Crystal River.
Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Ola (Hehl) Kirkwood, his parents, and his brother, Edward Ray Kirkwood, all from Hopkins County, KY.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Ann Parker-Kirkwood of Crystal River, FL; two nieces, Nancy Alphonso and Elizabeth Parris, both of Bowling Green, KY; and stepchildren Karen Susan Parker of North Canton, OH, David John Parker of The Woodlands, TX, Elizabeth Ann Parker-Hobba of Crystal River, FL, Stephan Michael Parker of Beverly Hills, FL; and many loving grandchildren, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Calling hours Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Crystal River, FL. Graveside military honors and Masonic tribute at Jim's final resting spot in Beulah Cemetery, Hopkins County, KY. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Baptist Church of Crystal River, FL, where Jim was a church deacon.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now