James (Jim) Marion Boettcher of Crystal River, FL passed away April 7, 2020 from the COVID-19 virus at 88 years of age. Jim is survived by his wife Marietta (Crandall). They shared 66 years of marriage together after having their first date take place at their 5th grade dance.
Born on October 11, 1931 at the family home in Wymore, NE Jim was the eldest of four children born to James and Marian (Howe) Boettcher. He and Marietta graduated from Wymore H.S. in 1950 and he earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nebraska. Jim was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, he marched in the University of Nebraska marching band as a trumpet player; and participated in ROTC. Jim worked for United Technologies, both for Pratt & Whitney and Turbo Power and Marine for 36 years as an engineer and program manager. Jim and Marietta raised their four children in Connecticut and then retired to Crystal River, Florida in 1996.
During the 1950's, 60's and 70's, while raising his 4 children, Jim and Marietta were in a bowling league, they avidly played Bridge, and Jim led the church youth group. Jim designed and oversaw the building of the family house in Vernon, where they moved in 1965. Along with continued bowling and Bridge, Jim coached Little League baseball, played first trumpet in The Big Band Sound of the 40's (then under the direction of Everett Frye), and served on the Board of Education for the town of Vernon.
Golfing was something Jim enjoyed, regardless of where he happened to live or where he took his vacations. When Jim retired to Crystal River, Florida he happily and avidly continued to play golf, with access to the course just beyond his back yard. He received many trophies in various golf contests over the years.
Jim loved his 4 children and their offspring. He thoroughly enjoyed his 12 grandchildren and would talk (somewhat) like Donald Duck for them. Jim will be remembered for his quick wit, his tenacious spirit, his infectious smile and his pranks.
Jim is survived by his wife Marietta, daughter Barbara Glenister (& Bill) of North Windham, CT, sons James (& Terri) of Ashland, MA, Paul (& Carolyn) of Vernon, CT, and Michael (& Debbie) of Campobello, SC, 12 grandchildren; Geoffrey, Sarah, Rachel, Nathan, Hannah, Joel, Ryan, Jeremy, Ashley, Aimee, Melissa, and Matthew; and 6 great grandchildren; Logan, Lilly, Evie, Eden, Grace, and Marietta. Also surviving are his sisters Janet Moore of Walnut Cove, North Carolina and Laura Barnes (& Mike) of Tulsa, OK, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert.
Services will be planned at a future date with Fero Funeral Home and will be held in Beverly Hills, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020