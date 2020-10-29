James C. Devine, born June 6, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio to James J. Devine and Francesca Bielak, went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2020. He joins his father, James J., sister, Diane (Devine) McManus and grandparents, nephews, and brothers-in-law.
He is survived by his wife, Janice (Romeo) Devine, daughters, Jacqueline Devine, Darlene (Devine) Viscusi, Michelle (Devine) Dax and son, James J. (Beth) Devine, and grandchildren, Keith James, Shannon, Jessica, Crystal, Vanessa and James C., sisters and brothers, Judi (Devine) Hood, Debbie (Devine) Austin, Dennis Devine, Daniel Devine, Cynthia (Devine) Allen, Carol (Devine) Garcia and Janet (Devine) Villioti, nephews and nieces.
Jim was an entrepreneur; he owned and operated Devine Doors & Hardware, RH Industries, Inc., Devine Enterprises of SW Florida and Cyber Realty.
He was a builder, financial planner, member of the Florida Stocks & Securities Board, FINRA, trustee of numerous trusts, handled stocks and securities and was a legal guardian.
Jim was active in local politics, he was a member of the Floral City Water Board and a member of the Planning and Zoning Board of Inverness. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Jim had a smile that would light up his whole face and never met a stranger. He loved playing chess and the bodhran. He loved to dance. He used to say he was blessed, that he had a good life filled with family and friends. He had both and will truly be missed by those who knew and loved him.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at the Hills of Rest Cemetery in Floral City, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
