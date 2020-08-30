1/1
James Clinton "Jim" Phillips
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. James (Jim) Clinton Phillips, age 71 years, of Lecanto, will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Mr. John DuBose officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 am until the time of service Wednesday. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Those, who wish, may make memorial donations to the Citrus County Veterans Foundation Inc. , P.O. Box 678, Lecanto, FL 34460- 2065. Mr. Phillips was born June 10, 1949 in Avon Park, FL and came to Citrus County in 1982 from there. He passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 under the care of his family and VITAS Hospice.
Mr. Phillips retired as a planner from Duke Energy after 32 years of service. He served in the United States Air Force and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Mr. Phillips was an active member of the West Citrus Church of Christ where he enjoyed leading song services. He was happiest sharing his time and talents with his family and friends who he loved dearly. His favorite past time was enjoying his passion for hunting, he was a long-time member of Big Jim's Hunting Club, Ehrhardt, South Carolina. When home he enjoyed fishing, gardening and manicuring his lawn.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years: Vicki T. Phillips; son: Craig S. Johnson, Greensboro, North Carolina; daughter: Traci Phillips, Lecanto; sister: Carlene (Jim) Briggs, Frostproof, FL; 5 Grandchildren: Kurt, Ashley, Cheyenne, Christina, and Brooke; and 2 Great Grandchildren: Camden and Kennedy. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper Funeral Homes, Beverly Hills Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved