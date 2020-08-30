The Service of Remembrance for Mr. James (Jim) Clinton Phillips, age 71 years, of Lecanto, will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Mr. John DuBose officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 am until the time of service Wednesday. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Those, who wish, may make memorial donations to the Citrus County Veterans Foundation Inc. , P.O. Box 678, Lecanto, FL 34460- 2065. Mr. Phillips was born June 10, 1949 in Avon Park, FL and came to Citrus County in 1982 from there. He passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 under the care of his family and VITAS Hospice.
Mr. Phillips retired as a planner from Duke Energy after 32 years of service. He served in the United States Air Force and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Mr. Phillips was an active member of the West Citrus Church of Christ where he enjoyed leading song services. He was happiest sharing his time and talents with his family and friends who he loved dearly. His favorite past time was enjoying his passion for hunting, he was a long-time member of Big Jim's Hunting Club, Ehrhardt, South Carolina. When home he enjoyed fishing, gardening and manicuring his lawn.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years: Vicki T. Phillips; son: Craig S. Johnson, Greensboro, North Carolina; daughter: Traci Phillips, Lecanto; sister: Carlene (Jim) Briggs, Frostproof, FL; 5 Grandchildren: Kurt, Ashley, Cheyenne, Christina, and Brooke; and 2 Great Grandchildren: Camden and Kennedy. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper Funeral Homes, Beverly Hills Chapel.