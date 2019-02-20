James Edward Grabill, 78 of Inverness, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. Mr. Grabill was born on March 29, 1940 in Henry County, Indiana to the late James L. and Anna Mae (Day) Grabill. He came to Citrus County in 2003 from Pasco County.

Mr. Grabill was the owner and operator of Statewide Roofing Company in Dunedin, FL, for over 37 years. He was an avid horseman, having raised and bred horses for many years.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: James Keith Grabill and Barry Branson and wife, Elizabeth of Inverness; Lisa Blanchard and husband Charles of Inverness; Teresa Lomax and husband Thomas of Spring Hill, FL; 2 sisters: Karen Eldert of Lancaster, VA and Judy Alcorn, North Vernon, IN; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Frances Ray Grabill on January 26, 2019.

Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, February 22, 2019 at

10:00 AM at the Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa with family and friends officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no viewing at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness.