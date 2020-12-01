The Service of Remembrance for Mr. James "Jim" Edward Spiller, age 77, of Hernando, Florida, will be held 5:30 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Pastor Greg Kell officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 PM until 5:30 PM, Wednesday at the Chapel.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations to the American Cancer Society
21754 State Rd 54 Lutz, FL 33549. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Jim was born August 24, 1943 in Mazon, IL, son of Oliver and Thelma (Taylor) Spiller. He died November 9, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. In 1987 Jim moved to Hernando, Florida from Morris, Illinois. He was a farmer and also worked for the school system in the Maintenance department. Jim enjoyed woodworking, especially building bird houses, Antique Cars, Racing, working in the "Pit Crew" for both his daughter Jameen's and his Grandson's race cars and loved his family. Mr. Spiller was a member of the Moose Lodge in Morris, Illinois and attended Cornerstone Baptist Church in Inverness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, Marilyn J Spiller and Step Son, Stanley G. Hanson. Jim is survived by daughters, Jameen Shahid of Silver Springs, FL and Janet Spiller of Hernando, FL, step daughter, Robin D. Spiller of Decatur, AL, step sons, Michael L (Carla) Hanson and David M (Pam) Hanson all of Morris, IL, brother, Cliff Spiller of Floral City, FL, sister, Donna Binion of Mazon, IL, 27 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and good friend Steven Sullivan and his son Aiden.
