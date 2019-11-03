|
|
James Elvin Heister, 81
James (Jim) Heister passed away on 27 October surrounded by his immediate family due to complications from Guillain-Barré syndrome. Born on 7 February, 1938 in Ashland Ohio, he graduated from Hayesville High School in 1956 and shortly thereafter married his high-school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Latimer. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 62 years and their three sons Stephen (wife Edie Schmidt), Scott, and Stan.
After graduation from high school Jim served in the U.S. Army and shortly later began a career in golf course management. He served as Superintendent of the Brookwood Golf Course in Flint, Michigan for over 12 years. In 1976 he moved to a route sales position at Frito Lay, Inc. and remained in this role until his retirement in 1993. Jim and Patricia moved to Florida in 1998 and have lived in Homosassa, Florida since 2003.
Jim was a high-school athlete and was captain of his football team. He also was a life-long and highly accomplished golfer and bowler. He and his family enjoyed camping and fishing in Michigan when his children were growing up in the 1960's and 1970's.
Jim was proceeded in death by parents Elvin D. Heister and Mary Jane Travis, and by his brother Lennard and sisters Cynthia and Janet (Omundson) and survived by his brother Paul J. Heister (wife Carol) of Safety Harbor, Fl. He and his wife Pat also have four grandchildren (Ryan, Tyler, Cora, and Jason).
Graveside services were held in Hayesville, Ohio at Vermillion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to the .
Local arrangements were under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019