James F. Heatley, age 86, Inverness, FL passed to his Heavenly Father on April 20, 2019 at Life Care Center in Lecanto, FL. Mr Heatley was born in McKeesport, PA on July 21, 1932 to the late James Asa and Elizabeth (Giles) Heatley and moved to Inverness in 1989 from North Huntingdon, PA. He was employed in the steel industry, having worked for the National Tube plant in McKeesport for 32 years. He served our country in the U.S. Army and was a member of Calvary Chapel in Inverness.

Left to mourn his loss are his family and his wife of 60 years, Peggy (Larson) Heatley; 4 children, Deborah Ann Wagner and husband William of Houtzdale, PA; Mark Heatley and wife Cora of Big Springs, TX; June Clark and husband Joel of Port St. John, FL; Matthew Heatley and wife Nicole of Inverness, FL: 4 grandchildren, Joshua and Jordon Clark and Hannah and Klara Heatley.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Calvary Chapel with pastors Kevin Ballard and Paul Giglio officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery. Viewing will begin at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are being accepted by Calvary Chapel in Mr. Heatley's memory.

