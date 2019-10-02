Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
James "Mike" Gibson


1933 - 2019
James "Mike" Gibson Obituary
James "Mike" Gibson, 86 of Sugarmill Woods, passed away Sunday September 29, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital.
He was born April 30, 1933 in Bryson City, NC and came to this area in 1960 from Waynesville, NC. Mr. Gibson was a US Army Veteran and was honorably discharged with the rank of Lieutenant in 1957. He was of the Baptist Faith and served as a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Crystal River. Mike earned a B.A. Degree from Wake Forest University and his Master's Degree in Education from Western Carolina University. He retired as the assistant principle at Inverness Middle School after a 30 plus year career in public education. Mike was also involved and volunteered his time with youth sports.
He was preceded in death by his wife Martha and his sister Helen. Surviving family members are his sons; James Michael Gibson, Jr, Carroll "Cam" Gibson and Samuel Truett Gibson, his sister Mary Evelyn Nichols.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday October 4th in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River with Pastor Scott Harris presiding. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019
