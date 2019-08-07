|
|
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. James Edward Glasco Jr., age 82 years, of Inverness, was held 11:00 AM Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Rev. Stan Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at Red Level Cemetery. Those, who wish, may make memorial donations to Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Mr. Glasco was born October 12, 1936 in St. Petersburg, FL to James Edward and Marguerite Eve (Neumann) Glasco and has lived in Citrus County since 1945. He died Friday, August 2, 2019 in Clermont.
Mr. Glasco was preceded in death by his parents, and wife: Callie Mae White Glasco (2009). He was the retired owner of Glasco Marine. Surviving are his son: Mr. James Edward Glasco III, Clermont; 2 daughters: Mrs. Marguerite Rebecca Smith, Inverness and Mrs. Tamara Dawn Dean, Inverness; 4 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Arrangements under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019