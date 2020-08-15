James Henry Dunne, 79, of Lecanto, FL passed away August 11, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1941 to James and Pauline Dunne in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

A Sales Representative for most of his life, he moved to the area 16 years ago from Illinois. He was a proud Republican and a proud member of the NRA.

James was an avid marksman and extremely knowledgeable collector and trader of guns. James was as a loving father and adored his wife and family. He was a friend to all he met and always had a joke to tell.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Judy Dunne; brother Joe Dunne; sons-in-law Douglas Orcutt, David Denzy and Tom Nance.

James is survived by his children Debbie Orcutt, Tammy Denzy-Nance and Jimmy Dunne; grandchildren Kylie, Katelyn, Ryan, McKenna, Bailey, Olivia and David; great-grandchildren Henry, Brooks, Ella, Savannah and Ivory. Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store