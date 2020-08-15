1/
James Henry Dunne
1941 - 2020
James Henry Dunne, 79, of Lecanto, FL passed away August 11, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1941 to James and Pauline Dunne in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
A Sales Representative for most of his life, he moved to the area 16 years ago from Illinois. He was a proud Republican and a proud member of the NRA.
James was an avid marksman and extremely knowledgeable collector and trader of guns. James was as a loving father and adored his wife and family. He was a friend to all he met and always had a joke to tell.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Judy Dunne; brother Joe Dunne; sons-in-law Douglas Orcutt, David Denzy and Tom Nance.
James is survived by his children Debbie Orcutt, Tammy Denzy-Nance and Jimmy Dunne; grandchildren Kylie, Katelyn, Ryan, McKenna, Bailey, Olivia and David; great-grandchildren Henry, Brooks, Ella, Savannah and Ivory. Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
