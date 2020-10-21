1/
James Hollie Young
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Hollie Young, 92 of Yankeetown, FL passed away Sunday October 18, 2020. He was born November 11, 1927 in Yankeetown, FL and was a life-long resident of the area.
Mr. Young was a retired commercial fisherman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years Zula Young and is survived by four daughters Brenda Shaw of Tallahassee, FL, Carolyn Leadbetter of Beverly Hills, FL, Angela Dixon of Hawthorne, FL and Debbie Whitley of Inverness, FL a son Doug Young of Citronelle, FL, two brothers Luther and Lester Young, one sister Mary Head, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday October 23rd at the Cedars of Lebanon Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved