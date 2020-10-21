James Hollie Young, 92 of Yankeetown, FL passed away Sunday October 18, 2020. He was born November 11, 1927 in Yankeetown, FL and was a life-long resident of the area.

Mr. Young was a retired commercial fisherman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years Zula Young and is survived by four daughters Brenda Shaw of Tallahassee, FL, Carolyn Leadbetter of Beverly Hills, FL, Angela Dixon of Hawthorne, FL and Debbie Whitley of Inverness, FL a son Doug Young of Citronelle, FL, two brothers Luther and Lester Young, one sister Mary Head, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday October 23rd at the Cedars of Lebanon Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, FL.

