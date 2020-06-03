James C. 'Jerk' Howard, 93, of Homosassa, FL and formerly of Marietta died Sunday May 17th. Private Graveside services were at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, GA. A memorial service may be held at a later date.
James held many different jobs throughout his life. When he was 17 years old he worked for 'Preacher' Reeves on Maple Avenue delivering groceries in his red wagon. He worked for Hunt's Ice Cream. At 16, he worked for the Post Office delivering Special delivery packages on his bicycle.
During World War II, he served in the Army in the Philippines. After the war, he worked at the Marietta Post Office. James worked Lockheed from 1951-1987. After retirement, he worked for an insurance company from 1990-1994. From 1995-2009 he traveled internationally for the FAA. James' favorite pastime was golf. He began playing golf in 1960 and played well into his 80's.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Duncan Howard; daughter, Jan Howard Blodgett and her husband Warren; son, Michael A. Howard, SR and his wife Beverly; 2 grandsons, Michael Allen Howard, JR and his wife Mary Ellen and James Brittain Howard and his wife CarrLee; 4 great grandchildren Avery Howard, Bella Howard, Ethan Howard and Riley Howard; several nieces and nephews.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to The Wesley Woods Foundation. www.wesleywoods.org/donate/
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.