1/1
James Jim Shiver
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Shiver, 90 of Crystal River, FL passed away Thursday October 1, 2020. Jim was born in Jacksonville, FL on February 16, 1930 to James Shiver, Sr. and Sadie Lutzen Shiver. He was a US Army Korean War Veteran, a Florida Boy who spent his first white Christmas in Korea. He retired from Civil Service at the Jacksonville Naval Air Station in 1985 and moved to Crystal River where he lived the rest of his life. He was a member of the Crystal River United Methodist Church. Jim was avid hunter and fisherman all his life and an expert trap and skeet shooter in his earlier years.
He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Joyce, son Michael (Alicia), daughter Terri Brooks (David), granddaughter Suzanne Dexterhouse (Timothy), grandson Andrew Marks, great grandchildren Micah, Hannah, Luke and Hope Dexterhouse, sister Vema Mae Hall and brother John Shiver (Patricia).
A private celebration of life service for family only will be held at 11 AM on Saturday October 10th in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved