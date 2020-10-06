James "Jim" Shiver, 90 of Crystal River, FL passed away Thursday October 1, 2020. Jim was born in Jacksonville, FL on February 16, 1930 to James Shiver, Sr. and Sadie Lutzen Shiver. He was a US Army Korean War Veteran, a Florida Boy who spent his first white Christmas in Korea. He retired from Civil Service at the Jacksonville Naval Air Station in 1985 and moved to Crystal River where he lived the rest of his life. He was a member of the Crystal River United Methodist Church. Jim was avid hunter and fisherman all his life and an expert trap and skeet shooter in his earlier years.

He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Joyce, son Michael (Alicia), daughter Terri Brooks (David), granddaughter Suzanne Dexterhouse (Timothy), grandson Andrew Marks, great grandchildren Micah, Hannah, Luke and Hope Dexterhouse, sister Vema Mae Hall and brother John Shiver (Patricia).

A private celebration of life service for family only will be held at 11 AM on Saturday October 10th in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River, FL.

