James A "Jimmy" Johnson, 73, of Lecanto, FL passed away June 4, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. Jimmy was born on May 12, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Gilbert and Marion (Anderson) Johnson. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Jimmy moved to Citrus County fifteen years ago from Illinois. He was a Self-Employed Mortgage Broker and a member of Gulf to Lake Church in Crystal River, FL.
Survived by his wife, Joyce (Hoke) Johnson; son, Chad (Mary Beth) Johnson of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Jamie (Mike) Berndt of Cary, IL; six grandchildren, Victoria Johnson, Alex Berndt, Jackson Berndt, Cade Berndt, Samantha Johnson, Catherine Johnson; brother, Kevin Johnson of Homosassa, FL; sisters, Jill (Glenn) Anderson of Wilmot, WI, Janet Johnson of Homosassa, FL.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A Private celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 9, 2020.