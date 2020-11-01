1/1
James Jorgensen
1949 - 2020
James Jorgensen, 71 of Crystal River, FL passed away Saturday October 24, 2020 at the Vitas Hospice House in Lecanto, FL.
He was born September 19, 1949 in Dallas, TX and came here 21 years ago from Chandler, AZ. James was a retired Mechanical Engineer with the M.C.C. Mechanical Company of Metairie, LA. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the National Harley Owner's Group.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James Marvin Gibson, adoptive father James A. Jorgensen, his mother Mary Elizabeth ( Gilbert) Jorgensen, his daughters, Rhonda and Reggie Jorgensen, his son Samuel Jorgensen, his nephew Brandon Hamilton.
He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl Jorgensen, sons Ricky and Bobby (Gena) Jorgensen, sisters Mary Frances DiPasca, Rhonda Espinoza (Sal) and Vicky Gibson, grandchildren Lindsey, Allie and Chase, special nieces DeeDee Williamson (Terry), Montana Womble (Levi), Ashley Chisolm (Cameron) and Summer Hamilton.
He is also survived by many other loving extended family.
In accordance with his wishes, private cremation will take place under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River, FL. A memorial ride and celebration of life will be held on November 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM beginning at the Lecanto Race Trac, contact Cheryl at streetglide06@gmail.com for details.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in his name to Citrus Aid Foundation, 522 N Lecanto Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461. Citrus Aid Foundation is a non-profit organization providing quality of life help and services to cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers in Citrus County.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Lecanto Race Trac
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
