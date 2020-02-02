Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Wayne" Kelley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Wayne was born June 10, 1950 and grew up in Kissimmee, Florida with his mother Iris, father Wells, and sister Faye.

He went to college at Florida Southern and lived most of his adult life here in Citrus County where he owned and operated Badcock Furniture from the mid-70's through early 80's. Afterwards, he worked in real estate appraisal and development throughout the county. He spent the last several years of his life living in Gulf Hammock at his favorite place on earth, affectionately known as "The Camp."

In life he enjoyed nothing more than sharing good food and good drinks at The Camp with friends and family. In his younger years, Wayne loved to hunt and fish, but as he grew older he enjoyed simply feeding and observing the wildlife out in the forest. Wayne was a kind-hearted and gentle soul who always had a story or a (sometimes practical) joke. He was a fantastic cook and delighted in preparing big meals for company. Anyone who ever had his smoked and barbecued ribs would attest to expertise.

He is survived by his daughter Heather McClain, and son Justin McClain.

A memorial and celebration of his life will be held locally at a future date. Those who wish to attend should email [email protected] or text 323-989-6114 for details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Foundation at: give.wildlifeflorida.org. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020

