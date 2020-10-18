James L. Welshans, 89, of Floral City, FL passed away on October 13, 2020 at Citrus Health and Rehab of Inverness, FL. James was born to the late Harry V. and Pearl I. (Collins) Welshans on February 14, 1931 in Antes Fort, PA. In 2004, he made Florida his home when he moved from Jersey Shore, PA and in 2005 he married his beloved wife, Nancy.
Jim worked in the construction business and retired from Avco/Textron after 30 years. He was a member of the Covenant Church of God in Floral City, FL. He enjoyed gardening, building things, and baking. Often times he loved going out to his garage to tinker on things. He collected model cars and train sets. He loved spoiling his pets, Unique and Marley. He was quick witted and loved to kid around.
Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy Welshans of Floral City, FL; his four sons, Gary Welshans of Lakeland, FL; David and Jan Welshans of McElehatten, PA; Eric and Julie Welshans of Floral City, FL; Brian and Courtney Welshans of Williamsport, PA; Grandchildren: Ryan Welshans, Gary Welshans, Megan Guale, Evan Welshans, Dillan Welshans, Ian Welshans; and Great Grandchildren: Jacob Welshans, Noah Welshans, Avery Welshans, and Asher Welshans. He was preceded in death by: two brothers and one sister, Floyd Welshans of Montoursville, PA, Edith Steele of Huggsville, Pennsylvania and Dick Welshans of Port Orange, FL.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness, FL. Pastor Ric Welshans will officiate. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation from 5:00 PM until service time. Additional services will follow at the Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home in Jersey Shore, PA. Burial will be in Twin Hill Memorial Park, Muncy, PA.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.