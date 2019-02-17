Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James "Jim" McBride passed away suddenly at his home on February 13, 2019. A native Floridian, Jim was born on January 14, 1962 in Ocala, Florida. He graduated from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia in 1980 and returned to Citrus County later to become a Residential Contractor, forming his own business JimCo. He was an avid fisherman and hunter traveling the US to enjoy his sports.

He is predeceased by his father the late Donald J. McBride. Survivors are his mother JoAnne McBride Kendall, his loving wife of 25 years Elisabeth "Robbin" McBride, daughter Ambra "Ambie" Kirkpatrick (Jerry), sisters Claudia

A celebration of his life with a gathering and sharing of remembrance for his family and friends will be at a later date.

